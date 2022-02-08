Previous
Next
LHG_2686Painted Bunting with seed by rontu
Photo 1770

LHG_2686Painted Bunting with seed

Here is another shot from the same day of the colorful guy getting his seeds.
8th February 2022 8th Feb 22

Linda Godwin

@rontu
484% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Beautiful capture of this colorful bird
February 9th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
He's been diving in the paint box! Amazing bird type. fav
February 9th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Gosh, he's beautiful. What a wonderful close-up of him - love these birds and am thrilled when I see one a year!
February 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise