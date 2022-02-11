Sign up
Photo 1773
LHG_5617Osprey with his breakfast
Several ospreys out catching breakfast this morning.
11th February 2022
11th Feb 22
2
2
Tags
osprey
,
huguenotmempark
Mark Prince
ace
Great catch. Did you not shout for him to drop it down to you ??
February 11th, 2022
Frances Tackaberry
ace
Wow! Amazing capture!
February 11th, 2022
