LHG_6316 Skimmers in action! by rontu
Photo 1775

LHG_6316 Skimmers in action!

Its fun to see the Black Skimmers in action. Flying low with their strange uneven bill plowing through the water. The lower mandible is longer than the upper mandible in adults allowing for the unique way of foraging.
13th February 2022 13th Feb 22

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Islandgirl ace
Great action shot!
February 13th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Super action shot
February 13th, 2022  
