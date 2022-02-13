Sign up
Photo 1775
LHG_6316 Skimmers in action!
Its fun to see the Black Skimmers in action. Flying low with their strange uneven bill plowing through the water. The lower mandible is longer than the upper mandible in adults allowing for the unique way of foraging.
13th February 2022
13th Feb 22
2
3
Linda Godwin
@rontu
1775
photos
87
followers
68
following
486% complete
1768
1769
1770
1771
1772
1773
1774
1775
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Taken
11th February 2022 4:42pm
Tags
blackskimmers
Islandgirl
ace
Great action shot!
February 13th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Super action shot
February 13th, 2022
