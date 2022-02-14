Previous
LHG_5853Pelican Dive by rontu
LHG_5853Pelican Dive

I took this while on my trip I just return home from. Hard to catch these pelican just right. Seems they must speed up and fold in their wings right as they reach the water.
Linda Godwin

@rontu
gloria jones ace
Brilliant!
February 15th, 2022  
