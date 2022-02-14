Sign up
Photo 1776
LHG_5853Pelican Dive
I took this while on my trip I just return home from. Hard to catch these pelican just right. Seems they must speed up and fold in their wings right as they reach the water.
14th February 2022
14th Feb 22
Linda Godwin
@rontu
Tags
pelican
gloria jones
ace
Brilliant!
February 15th, 2022
