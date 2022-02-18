Previous
LHG_4239Scrub jay Scrub trail by rontu
Photo 1779

LHG_4239Scrub jay Scrub trail

Another Scrub Jay we found along the wide path on scrub jay trail. Took a bit to locate them but so glad they showed themselves to me.
18th February 2022 18th Feb 22

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful capture
February 18th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oooh very nice capture!
February 18th, 2022  
