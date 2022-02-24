Previous
Morning sky by rontu
Photo 1780

Morning sky

Sunrise from my dining area window Using my iphone because I could get it quick enough
24th February 2022 24th Feb 22

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Sporen Maken
This is stunning! What an amazing view you enjoy from your diningroom...
February 24th, 2022  
