LHG_9518Goslins in tow

The Canada geese on our pond have 2 sets of goslins. Four in each set a few days differnce age. They hang out together sometimes. Braveheart the white goose has lost his mate but knows his job as guardian. The Canada geese parents allow "Grandpa" to help take care of the goslins and it is making Braveheart very happy. I have in the past showing photos of Braveheart but he is really special .