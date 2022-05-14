Previous
LHG_0418Time to let go by rontu
Photo 1834

LHG_0418Time to let go

Its one thing to tie your hand in a glove to the bull but more important is to get it out of the knot at the right time. The lights at this particular arena were tough to shoot at.
14th May 2022 14th May 22

Linda Godwin

@rontu
gloria jones ace
Brilliant action shot...
May 15th, 2022  
