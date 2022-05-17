Previous
LHG_0600Super Moon eclispe sequence by rontu
LHG_0600Super Moon eclispe sequence

I tried to put together parts of the lunar eclipse in a grouping using layers.
17th May 2022

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Diana ace
Beautifully done, such wonderful shots!
May 17th, 2022  
