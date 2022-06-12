Previous
LHG_0825Hensley on his morning stroll by rontu
Photo 1849

LHG_0825Hensley on his morning stroll

Hensley inspect everything in his surroundings. he is not afraid of the lake or pond water as it does not move. He does not like waves or the surf.
12th June 2022 12th Jun 22

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Love this shot...great reflections
June 12th, 2022  
