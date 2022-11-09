Previous
LHG_8140Yellow Kayak trail through the cypress trees by rontu
Photo 1950

LHG_8140Yellow Kayak trail through the cypress trees

Follow and watch for the yellow diagonal markers on the water trail through the cypress trees on Mill pond.
9th November 2022 9th Nov 22

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Milanie ace
I love the way you composed this - the reflections, the tones - everything about this is wonderful.
November 9th, 2022  
Babs ace
Lovely composition, what a beautiful scene, quite magical. fav.
November 9th, 2022  
