Photo 1950
LHG_8140Yellow Kayak trail through the cypress trees
Follow and watch for the yellow diagonal markers on the water trail through the cypress trees on Mill pond.
9th November 2022
9th Nov 22
Linda Godwin
@rontu
Photo Details
Album
365
9th November 2022 4:05pm
Tags
georgelsmithstatepark
cypresstrees
Milanie
ace
I love the way you composed this - the reflections, the tones - everything about this is wonderful.
November 9th, 2022
Babs
ace
Lovely composition, what a beautiful scene, quite magical. fav.
November 9th, 2022
