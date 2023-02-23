Sign up
Photo 2028
LHG_4151American Kestrel
The American Kestrel loves to perch high up on the wires and old snags.I found this one at Bentsen RGV state park.
23rd February 2023
23rd Feb 23
Linda Godwin
@rontu
Tags
kestrel
americankestrel
Dawn
ace
A wonderful photo fav
February 24th, 2023
