Previous
Next
LHG_7632 Osprey comes off the perch by rontu
Photo 2040

LHG_7632 Osprey comes off the perch

I watched this osprey sitting in a tree from my kayak. I am aware that I clipped his wing sadly but I caught him leaving from his perch. I like to be able to see those talons.
9th March 2023 9th Mar 23

Linda Godwin

@rontu
558% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise