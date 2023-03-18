Previous
LHG_9053 Bluebird with a feather for the nest by rontu
Photo 2046

LHG_9053 Bluebird with a feather for the nest

In watching I believe they are working on a nest, she wants to be soft.
18th March 2023 18th Mar 23

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Diana ace
Such an amazing capture! Is this in your garden?
March 19th, 2023  
