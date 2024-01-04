Sign up
Photo 2282
IMG_7988 Wayward Woodstork at Hugenot
It's a first for me to see a Woodstock on the beach. All by himself and confused.
4th January 2024
4th Jan 24
3
1
Linda Godwin
@rontu
beach
,
woodstork
Babs
ace
Maybe he is on holiday
January 6th, 2024
Mags
ace
Great shot with the shadow. Maybe his inner radar is off.
January 6th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful scene and bird
January 6th, 2024
