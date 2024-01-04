Previous
Next
IMG_7988 Wayward Woodstork at Hugenot by rontu
Photo 2282

IMG_7988 Wayward Woodstork at Hugenot

It's a first for me to see a Woodstock on the beach. All by himself and confused.
4th January 2024 4th Jan 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
625% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Maybe he is on holiday
January 6th, 2024  
Mags ace
Great shot with the shadow. Maybe his inner radar is off.
January 6th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful scene and bird
January 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise