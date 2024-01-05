Sign up
Previous
Photo 2282
LHG_2329 Ruddy Turnstones
I walked away down and around to get to the ruddy turnstones in the late afternoon light. My boots did keep my socks dry. Taken at Huguenot Memorial park
5th January 2024
5th Jan 24
2
1
2275
2276
2277
2278
2279
2280
2281
2282
Tags
ruddyturnstones
,
hugenot
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic
January 5th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Magnificent
January 5th, 2024
