LHG_2329 Ruddy Turnstones by rontu
Photo 2282

LHG_2329 Ruddy Turnstones

I walked away down and around to get to the ruddy turnstones in the late afternoon light. My boots did keep my socks dry. Taken at Huguenot Memorial park
5th January 2024 5th Jan 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic
January 5th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Magnificent
January 5th, 2024  
