LHG_8601Red azaleas by rontu
Photo 2355

LHG_8601Red azaleas

Glad to see the red azaleas blooming just in time this week. Red is the color of energy, passion, and action. I need some of that! rainbow2024

20th March 2024 20th Mar 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot and such a pretty color.
March 20th, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and colour, I love the diagonal.
March 20th, 2024  
Kate ace
Love the details
March 20th, 2024  
