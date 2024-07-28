Previous
LHG_2431 sunrise red sun by rontu
LHG_2431 sunrise red sun

I didn`t expect much this morning but was pleasantly surprised by the red-ball sunrise.
28th July 2024 28th Jul 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Mags ace
Gorgeous sunrise and reflections on the water.
July 28th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Fabulous capture! The red sun and reflection are mesmerizing!
July 28th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Fantastic capture
July 28th, 2024  
Diana ace
Oh this is just too gorgeous!
July 28th, 2024  
