LHG_3937 Yellow crown night heron on the spit Bayfrontpark by rontu
LHG_3937 Yellow crown night heron on the spit Bayfrontpark

I got out to the spit early enough this morning to see the Juvenile yellow crown night heron out by the bay.
30th September 2024 30th Sep 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
