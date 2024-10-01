Previous
LHG_4367 Willet and the Egret by rontu
Photo 2478

LHG_4367 Willet and the Egret

I took this one yesterday morning. The early morning light does give the sand a little red tint. I enjoyed watching the Willet and was glad to catch him feeding.
1st October 2024 1st Oct 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Photo Details

