Photo 2479
LHG_4357 Willet with bill emersed
The Willet may look plain standing with his bulky and gray legs. He may look boring until it flies with its spectacular wing patterns. I was happy to watch him forage and even catch his bill emerised in the water.
2nd October 2024
2nd Oct 24
Linda Godwin
Tags
willet
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
Through the looking glass lol
October 2nd, 2024
