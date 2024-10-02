Previous
LHG_4357 Willet with bill emersed by rontu
LHG_4357 Willet with bill emersed

The Willet may look plain standing with his bulky and gray legs. He may look boring until it flies with its spectacular wing patterns. I was happy to watch him forage and even catch his bill emerised in the water.
2nd October 2024 2nd Oct 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
Through the looking glass lol
October 2nd, 2024  
