Previous
LHG_5028 Crested Cara Cara by rontu
Photo 2501

LHG_5028 Crested Cara Cara

Early morning light and the Crested caracara was waiting to be photographed.
8th November 2024 8th Nov 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
685% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
What an extraordinarily beautiful bird! fav
November 8th, 2024  
Mags ace
Amazing and spectacular capture!
November 9th, 2024  
George ace
Stunning shot!
November 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise