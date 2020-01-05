Sign up
Photo 1787
Red Onion Glamour
Look what I found in my kitchen. :)
Low key.
Thanks for visiting.
5th January 2020
5th Jan 20
Rosie Kerr
ace
@rosiekerr
10/1/2019: Finished year 6 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
1955
photos
273
followers
66
following
489% complete
1780
1781
1782
1783
1784
1785
1786
1787
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1
Taken
5th January 2020 3:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
,
onion
,
low key
Lou Ann
ace
It’s beautiful. Wherever it was in your kitchen, it was happy and decided to start growing!
January 6th, 2020
