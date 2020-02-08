Come Hither

The Missouri Botanical Garden does an orchid show every February. Happily, the orchid show occurs during "Flash of Red" February.



Here is one from today. It is so great to see some lovely tropical flowers in the middle of winter. It looks as though it is beckoning the viewer in.



This year, I remembered to take multiple exposures. Here are four or five shots with different points of focus (carefully balanced on my knee, using my trusty rice-filled sock), focus-stacked in PS, with some additional editing jewelry.



As always, I do appreciate your time and views.



Flash of Red, 2020, day 8. Forms in nature.