Previous
Next
Hanging Out by rosiekerr
Photo 1820

Hanging Out

Here is a gentleman gorilla, hanging out, thinking who knows what?

Probably, he is considering how he'd like to smack a few noisy uncouth spectators who are hollering rudely at him. One gorilla actually got up and turned his back on everyone.

Flash of Red, 2020, day 24.
24th February 2020 24th Feb 20

Rosie Kerr

ace
@rosiekerr
10/1/2019: Finished year 6 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
498% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sharon Lee ace
Love him
February 25th, 2020  
Graeme Stevens ace
with a figure like that...he could be me
February 25th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise