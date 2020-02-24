Sign up
Photo 1820
Hanging Out
Here is a gentleman gorilla, hanging out, thinking who knows what?
Probably, he is considering how he'd like to smack a few noisy uncouth spectators who are hollering rudely at him. One gorilla actually got up and turned his back on everyone.
Flash of Red, 2020, day 24.
24th February 2020
24th Feb 20
Rosie Kerr
@rosiekerr
10/1/2019: Finished year 6 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1
Taken
23rd February 2020 3:55pm
nature
gorilla
bw
black & white
st. louis zoo
for2020
Sharon Lee
Love him
February 25th, 2020
Graeme Stevens
with a figure like that...he could be me
February 25th, 2020
