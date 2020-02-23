Sign up
Photo 1819
Triumvirate
Three zebras, heads down, gathering straw.
It delighted me, to catch them all standing together. Can't do "Flash of Red" without some zebras. :)
Flash of Red, 2020, day 23.
23rd February 2020
23rd Feb 20
Rosie Kerr
ace
@rosiekerr
10/1/2019: Finished year 6 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
1987
photos
275
followers
65
following
498% complete
1812
1813
1814
1815
1816
1817
1818
1819
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1
Taken
23rd February 2020 2:48pm
Tags
nature
,
three
,
zebra
,
bw
,
black & white
,
for2020
Caroline
ace
Wonderful. How fortunate to get the three of them standing together! Your "Flash of Red" month is really coming along nicely. Fav
February 24th, 2020
