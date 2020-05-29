Sign up
Photo 1839
Prickly
Hello, all. Stopping back in, after a busy and engrossing time with family and work (not always in a good way, but such is life during these odd times).
A bit prickly, but none the worse for wear. :)
Hopefully, I can fine some more time and motivation to pick up my camera or dust off my composite skills. Time will tell.
29th May 2020
29th May 20
Rosie Kerr
ace
@rosiekerr
Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante.
2007
photos
269
followers
63
following
503% complete
1832
1833
1834
1835
1836
1837
1838
1839
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1
Taken
29th May 2020 7:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
green
,
spring
,
thistle
,
symmetry
,
prickly
Jane Pittenger
ace
Are you the one that is prickly or this beauty?
May 30th, 2020
