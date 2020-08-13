Previous
Empty Storefront by rosiekerr
Empty Storefront

We walked around Union Station in downtown DC today and were struck by the number of businesses which had been thriving six months ago, to be reduced to this today. "Au Bon Pain" has met a similar fate, but the lines were not as good. ;)
13th August 2020

Rosie Kerr

Lou Ann ace
Heartbreaking.
August 14th, 2020  
