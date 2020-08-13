Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1848
Empty Storefront
We walked around Union Station in downtown DC today and were struck by the number of businesses which had been thriving six months ago, to be reduced to this today. "Au Bon Pain" has met a similar fate, but the lines were not as good. ;)
13th August 2020
13th Aug 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kerr
ace
@rosiekerr
10/1/2019: Finished year 6 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
2016
photos
258
followers
63
following
506% complete
View this month »
1841
1842
1843
1844
1845
1846
1847
1848
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1
Taken
13th August 2020 3:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
empty
,
union station
,
vacant
,
washington dc
,
pandemic
Lou Ann
ace
Heartbreaking.
August 14th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close