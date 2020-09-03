Sign up
Photo 1853
Charlevoix Pier at Sunset
Charlevoix, Michigan, at sunset. We are out and about again. :). Northern Michigan is beautiful, although there were quite a few waves last night.
3rd September 2020
3rd Sep 20
Rosie Kerr
ace
@rosiekerr
10/1/2019: Finished year 6 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
2021
photos
252
followers
63
following
507% complete
View this month »
1846
1847
1848
1849
1850
1851
1852
1853
Tags
michigan
,
sunset
,
charlevoix
