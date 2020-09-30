Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1861
Raindrops Falling On My Head
Some delightful art, spotted under an overpass during my walk today.
A random contribution to my sporadic project. :)
30th September 2020
30th Sep 20
0
0
Rosie Kerr
ace
@rosiekerr
10/1/2019: Finished year 6 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
2029
photos
248
followers
61
following
509% complete
View this month »
1854
1855
1856
1857
1858
1859
1860
1861
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
30th September 2020 6:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
graffiti
,
rain
,
art
,
droplets
,
umbrella
,
chalk
