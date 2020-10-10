Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1862
Red Balloon
I finally had time and the urge to do something creative in PS. The pandemic has me topsy turvey.
It's a tutorial, but I abandoned it after a while and finished it up myself.
https://ykdesign-in.blogspot.com/2019/04/black-and-white-photo-manipulation_17.html
If you care to give it a go or use the downloadable images for your own purposes.
Hope everyone is doing well.
10th October 2020
10th Oct 20
Rosie Kerr
ace
@rosiekerr
10/1/2019: Finished year 6 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
2030
photos
245
followers
61
following
510% complete
1855
1856
1857
1858
1859
1860
1861
1862
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
365
red
photoshop
ps
sc
ballon
selective color
composite
made in my kitchen
Graeme Stevens
ace
superb, great result
October 11th, 2020
