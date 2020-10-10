Previous
Red Balloon by rosiekerr
Red Balloon

I finally had time and the urge to do something creative in PS. The pandemic has me topsy turvey.

It's a tutorial, but I abandoned it after a while and finished it up myself.

https://ykdesign-in.blogspot.com/2019/04/black-and-white-photo-manipulation_17.html

If you care to give it a go or use the downloadable images for your own purposes.

Hope everyone is doing well.
Rosie Kerr

ace
@rosiekerr
10/1/2019: Finished year 6 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
Graeme Stevens ace
superb, great result
October 11th, 2020  
