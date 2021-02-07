Previous
Morpho by rosiekerr
Morpho

A Morpho butterfly, spotted at the newly opened Butterfly House (just in time for Morpho Mardi Gras March).

Really, a breath of fresh air to see them, as it is cold and snowy outside. So nice to see something that isn't mask-involved. :)

7th February 2021

Rosie Kerr

10/1/2020: Finished year 7 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
Cathy
Beautiful butterfly bringing hope of spring!
February 8th, 2021  
