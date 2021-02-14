Previous
Flash of Red by rosiekerr
Photo 1891

Flash of Red

Here's an offering for the Flash of Red this month... no luck on the rest of the days, but one for the main event.

I thought she was delightful.
14th February 2021 14th Feb 21

Rosie Kerr

ace
@rosiekerr
10/1/2020: Finished year 7 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
518% complete

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Very nice
February 16th, 2021  
