Photo 1898
Happy Motoring!
Here is an abandoned gas station on Route 66, in Tucumcari, New Mexico.
People of a certain age, myself included, may remember Esso gas stations and "put a tiger in your tank." We have voyaged through New Mexico and Arizona, to our Phoenix destination.
Thanks for stopping by.
11th March 2021
11th Mar 21
1
1
Rosie Kerr
ace
@rosiekerr
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
11th March 2021 9:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nostalgia
,
history
,
bw
,
black & white
,
route 66
,
vacant
,
new mexico
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Tucumcari!! Both of my parents were born and raised there and I have many fond memories of the town before the "new" highway bypassed it and it was left to fade away. I even remember that gas station when it was open!!
March 12th, 2021
