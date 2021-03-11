Previous
Happy Motoring! by rosiekerr
Happy Motoring!

Here is an abandoned gas station on Route 66, in Tucumcari, New Mexico.

People of a certain age, myself included, may remember Esso gas stations and "put a tiger in your tank." We have voyaged through New Mexico and Arizona, to our Phoenix destination.

Thanks for stopping by.
11th March 2021 11th Mar 21

Rosie Kerr

Photo Details

aikiuser (jenn) ace
Tucumcari!! Both of my parents were born and raised there and I have many fond memories of the town before the "new" highway bypassed it and it was left to fade away. I even remember that gas station when it was open!!
March 12th, 2021  
