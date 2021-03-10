Sign up
Photo 1897
Big Wide Sky
We drove through Texas today. This empty gas station is about 30 minutes outside of Amarillo.
There is a lot of recent complexity regarding Texas and the energy industry. Note the wind turbines in the distant background, which didn't appear the worse for wear today after their recent freeze.
Flat for hours... really, really flat. You don't appreciate it until you drive through it.
Onward through New Mexico. Thanks for visiting.
10th March 2021
10th Mar 21
Rosie Kerr
ace
@rosiekerr
10/1/2020: Finished year 7 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
Netkonnexion
ace
Love the minimalism of this. Nice composition.
March 11th, 2021
