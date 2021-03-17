Previous
Next
Rolling Along by rosiekerr
Photo 1902

Rolling Along

Artists at work on a biking mural in Tuscon, AZ. Quail and an incoming roadrunner.

The road trip continues.
17th March 2021 17th Mar 21

Rosie Kerr

ace
@rosiekerr
10/1/2020: Finished year 7 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
521% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise