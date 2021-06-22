Previous
Glass Door Knob by rosiekerr
Photo 1918

Glass Door Knob

We are moving from a house that was built in 1939.

Original door knobs - brass and glass. Here is one of them. A crystal knob in a brass fixture.

There are lots of things about this house that I will miss, but the bathrooms are not one of them. ;)

Thanks for stopping by this very sporadic project.
Rosie Kerr

