Photo 1918
Glass Door Knob
We are moving from a house that was built in 1939.
Original door knobs - brass and glass. Here is one of them. A crystal knob in a brass fixture.
There are lots of things about this house that I will miss, but the bathrooms are not one of them. ;)
Thanks for stopping by this very sporadic project.
22nd June 2021
22nd Jun 21
Rosie Kerr
ace
@rosiekerr
10/1/2020: Finished year 7 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
2086
photos
246
followers
58
following
Photo Details
Views
11
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
20th June 2021 12:56pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
door
,
glass
,
knob
,
mundane
,
household
