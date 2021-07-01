Previous
Goodbye, Hydrandea by rosiekerr
Photo 1919

Goodbye, Hydrandea

I am bidding goodbye to our previous house. Here is a black and white love letter to our hydrangea bushes.

1st July 2021 1st Jul 21

Rosie Kerr

