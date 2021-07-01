Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1919
Goodbye, Hydrandea
I am bidding goodbye to our previous house. Here is a black and white love letter to our hydrangea bushes.
1st July 2021
1st Jul 21
1
0
Rosie Kerr
ace
@rosiekerr
10/1/2020: Finished year 7 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
2087
photos
246
followers
58
following
Taffy
ace
Final day of the move? Hope it all went well and you are settling in.
July 2nd, 2021
