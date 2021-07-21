Sign up
Photo 1924
Standing Tall
Here is a view of the sunflowers, planted along the confluence of the Mississippi and the Missouri Rivers.
I took a drive up, after work, for a few hours of left-brain enjoyment. Lots of people, families and kids, all enjoying the fields.
https://mdc.mo.gov/newsroom/mdc-plants-sunflowers-columbia-bottom-viewing-photo-opportunities-july-august
Thanks for stopping by my ever shrinking project.
21st July 2021
21st Jul 21
0
1
Rosie Kerr
ace
@rosiekerr
10/1/2020: Finished year 7 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
2092
photos
247
followers
58
following
527% complete
View this month »
1917
1918
1919
1920
1921
1922
1923
1924
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
21st July 2021 5:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
sunflowers
,
missouri
,
confluence
