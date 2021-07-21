Previous
Standing Tall by rosiekerr
Standing Tall

Here is a view of the sunflowers, planted along the confluence of the Mississippi and the Missouri Rivers.

I took a drive up, after work, for a few hours of left-brain enjoyment. Lots of people, families and kids, all enjoying the fields.

https://mdc.mo.gov/newsroom/mdc-plants-sunflowers-columbia-bottom-viewing-photo-opportunities-july-august

Rosie Kerr

