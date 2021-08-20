Previous
Next
Remnants by rosiekerr
Photo 1929

Remnants

I haven’t seen this garage so empty since we moved in here 11 years ago.

Almost done moving. Finally.
20th August 2021 20th Aug 21

Rosie Kerr

ace
@rosiekerr
10/1/2020: Finished year 7 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
528% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Taffy ace
Oh wow -- with the lighting this has the feel of the miniature rooms at Chicago's Art Institute.
August 21st, 2021  
Krista Marson ace
Poignant image
August 21st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise