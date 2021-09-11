Previous
Next
A Choice by rosiekerr
Photo 1930

A Choice

Spotted while out hiking in the woods today.

I believe that, 20 years out from a terrible day, today I will choose peace. :)

Hoping everyone is well. Thanks for taking time to stop by.
11th September 2021 11th Sep 21

Rosie Kerr

ace
@rosiekerr
10/1/2020: Finished year 7 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
528% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wylie ace
What a fabulous sign post. Good choice.
September 12th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise