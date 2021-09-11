Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1930
A Choice
Spotted while out hiking in the woods today.
I believe that, 20 years out from a terrible day, today I will choose peace. :)
Hoping everyone is well. Thanks for taking time to stop by.
11th September 2021
11th Sep 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kerr
ace
@rosiekerr
10/1/2020: Finished year 7 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
2098
photos
242
followers
58
following
528% complete
View this month »
1923
1924
1925
1926
1927
1928
1929
1930
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
11th September 2021 3:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
iphone
,
nature
,
street
,
snapseed
Wylie
ace
What a fabulous sign post. Good choice.
September 12th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close