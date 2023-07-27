Previous
There Be Dragons by rosiekerr
Photo 1938

There Be Dragons

Dusted off the camera for a photoshoot for dragonflies. A lovely smile for the camera!

:)
27th July 2023 27th Jul 23

Rosie Kerr

@rosiekerr
10/1/2020: Finished year 7 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
530% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise