Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1938
There Be Dragons
Dusted off the camera for a photoshoot for dragonflies. A lovely smile for the camera!
:)
27th July 2023
27th Jul 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kerr
@rosiekerr
10/1/2020: Finished year 7 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
1938
photos
155
followers
48
following
530% complete
View this month »
1931
1932
1933
1934
1935
1936
1937
1938
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
27th July 2023 7:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
insect
,
dragonfly
,
missouri botanical garden
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close