Previous
Photo 1939
Super Blue Moon Rising
Many interested people gathered at the St. Louis Gateway Arch to watch the Super Blue Moon rise this evening, ourselves included. The moon rose right over the Mississippi River and under the Arch. A lovely evening.
Hope everyone is well.
30th August 2023
30th Aug 23
Rosie Kerr
@rosiekerr
Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante.
1939
photos
153
followers
48
following
531% complete
1932
1933
1934
1935
1936
1937
1938
1939
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-1
Taken
30th August 2023 7:48pm
Tags
moon
,
arch
,
blue moon
,
st. louis
,
blue hour
