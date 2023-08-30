Previous
Super Blue Moon Rising by rosiekerr
Super Blue Moon Rising

Many interested people gathered at the St. Louis Gateway Arch to watch the Super Blue Moon rise this evening, ourselves included. The moon rose right over the Mississippi River and under the Arch. A lovely evening.

Hope everyone is well.
30th August 2023 30th Aug 23

Rosie Kerr

@rosiekerr
10/1/2020: Finished year 7 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
