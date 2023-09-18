Sign up
Previous
Photo 1943
Forest Lover at Sunset
A forest lover, enjoying the beautiful sunset at Dobbins Lookout, high over Phoenix, AZ.
Thanks for taking time to visit, as always.
18th September 2023
18th Sep 23
Rosie Kerr
@rosiekerr
10/1/2020: Finished year 7 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
Tags
sunset
,
silhouette
,
phoenix
,
arizona
,
dobbins lookout
Taffy
ace
Wow -- that sunset is absolutely incredible! And the t-shirt in silhouette works well.
September 19th, 2023
