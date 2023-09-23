Sign up
Previous
Photo 1944
Back At You
I went to the local Renaissance Faire (Fair?) today and saw this lovely eurasian owl with its handler. She agreed to a quick snap. Both had a quizzical look. :)
Thanks for taking time to stop by.
23rd September 2023
23rd Sep 23
Rosie Kerr
@rosiekerr
Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante.
1944
photos
155
followers
48
following
Tags
nature
,
portrait
,
owl
,
eurasian owl
