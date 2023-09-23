Previous
Back At You by rosiekerr
Photo 1944

Back At You

I went to the local Renaissance Faire (Fair?) today and saw this lovely eurasian owl with its handler. She agreed to a quick snap. Both had a quizzical look. :)

23rd September 2023 23rd Sep 23

Rosie Kerr

@rosiekerr
10/1/2020: Finished year 7 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
