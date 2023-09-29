Previous
Big Orange Eyes by rosiekerr
Big Orange Eyes

Another image from the Renaissance Fair from last weekend. I have never seen a lemur in person, as it were. She was very cuddly with her human. I have been kind of a slacker in looking at my images, hence the belated upload.
Rosie Kerr

ace
@rosiekerr
10/1/2020: Finished year 7 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
