Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1945
Big Orange Eyes
Another image from the Renaissance Fair from last weekend. I have never seen a lemur in person, as it were. She was very cuddly with her human. I have been kind of a slacker in looking at my images, hence the belated upload.
29th September 2023
29th Sep 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kerr
ace
@rosiekerr
10/1/2020: Finished year 7 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
2113
photos
155
followers
48
following
532% complete
View this month »
1938
1939
1940
1941
1942
1943
1944
1945
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
23rd September 2023 1:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
eyes
,
orange
,
lemur
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close