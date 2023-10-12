Previous
Goodbye, Little Sweets by rosiekerr
Goodbye, Little Sweets

We bid goodbye to our dear family companion today. She was 17 years old.

Every day with her was a blessing.
Rosie Kerr

Graeme Stevens
deep sadness for you - they’re such a huge part of the family and they take a big piece of you with them
October 13th, 2023  
Rosie Kerr ace
A huge hole in my heart today. Thank you.
October 13th, 2023  
Dianne
What a little sweetie. It will be hard to adjust after such a long companionship.
October 13th, 2023  
*lynn ace
What a sweet face. So very sorry for your loss.
October 13th, 2023  
