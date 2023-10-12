Sign up
Previous
Photo 1946
Goodbye, Little Sweets
We bid goodbye to our dear family companion today. She was 17 years old.
Every day with her was a blessing.
12th October 2023
12th Oct 23
4
2
Rosie Kerr
ace
@rosiekerr
10/1/2020: Finished year 7 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
2114
photos
155
followers
48
following
533% complete
View this month »
1939
1940
1941
1942
1943
1944
1945
1946
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1
Taken
16th October 2014 5:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Graeme Stevens
deep sadness for you - they’re such a huge part of the family and they take a big piece of you with them
October 13th, 2023
Rosie Kerr
ace
A huge hole in my heart today. Thank you.
October 13th, 2023
Dianne
What a little sweetie. It will be hard to adjust after such a long companionship.
October 13th, 2023
*lynn
ace
What a sweet face. So very sorry for your loss.
October 13th, 2023
