Previous
Make Way for Ducklings by rosiekerr
Photo 1948

Make Way for Ducklings

The ducklings led by their mom across the road in Boston to the Boston Garden. Famous sculpture inspired by the 1941 Robert McCloskey book of the same name. Obviously, we made it to Boston. :). A charming city with so much history.
30th October 2023 30th Oct 23

Rosie Kerr

ace
@rosiekerr
10/1/2020: Finished year 7 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
533% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise