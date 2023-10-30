Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1948
Make Way for Ducklings
The ducklings led by their mom across the road in Boston to the Boston Garden. Famous sculpture inspired by the 1941 Robert McCloskey book of the same name. Obviously, we made it to Boston. :). A charming city with so much history.
30th October 2023
30th Oct 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kerr
ace
@rosiekerr
10/1/2020: Finished year 7 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
2116
photos
156
followers
48
following
533% complete
View this month »
1941
1942
1943
1944
1945
1946
1947
1948
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
OM-1
Taken
29th October 2023 11:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
boston
,
sculpture
,
ducklings
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close