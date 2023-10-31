Previous
Tonight We Fly by rosiekerr
Photo 1949

Tonight We Fly

Happy Halloween! This is an hung-up witch on a fence, ready to take off for the holiday.

Spotted in Charleston, Boston. That neighborhood really goes all-out for their kids and decorates like crazy. Even the Bunker Hill monument had a line of ghosts standing guard. We salute you. :)
Rosie Kerr

@rosiekerr
Based in St. Louis, MO.
