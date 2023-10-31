Sign up
Previous
Photo 1949
Tonight We Fly
Happy Halloween! This is an hung-up witch on a fence, ready to take off for the holiday.
Spotted in Charleston, Boston. That neighborhood really goes all-out for their kids and decorates like crazy. Even the Bunker Hill monument had a line of ghosts standing guard. We salute you. :)
31st October 2023
31st Oct 23
Rosie Kerr
ace
@rosiekerr
10/1/2020: Finished year 7 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
Tags
boston
,
halloween
,
costume
,
witch
,
charleston
