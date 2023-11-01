Previous
Aquarium Spectators by rosiekerr
Aquarium Spectators

Spectators at the Boston Aquarium, viewing the vibrant fish behind the glass. The tour continues. :)

1st November 2023 1st Nov 23

Rosie Kerr

Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
Jane Pittenger ace
Great pov and adding story to the shot
November 3rd, 2023  
KWind ace
So many fish... great shot!
November 3rd, 2023  
